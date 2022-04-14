Naomi Alligator – Double Knot

Naomi Alligator, the project of Los Angeles-based songwriter and multi-media artist Corrinne James, announces her new album, Double Knot, with a self-directed video featuring original animations for lead single and album opener “Seasick.”

“‘Seasick’ is a song about loving someone or something so much that it makes you sick,” says James. “I have this vivid memory of being a kid and looking up at a canopy of trees while I was swimming. The sky was really pink and it was kind of scary, but I felt really happy. I think that is my favorite moment of my whole life, haha. I think that being in love takes me back to that memory–where everything is safe and magical.”

#Naomi_Alligator