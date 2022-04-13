Sophia Bel – All F*cking Weekend

On the brink of releasing her debut full length album, Anxious Avoidant, Sophia Bel returns with All Fucking Weekend, a new heartfelt single inspired by early 2000’s angst.

What really makes this track special to me is how we ended up messing around with the ending, exploring a dynamic tempo change and some angsty screaming with a distinctive pop-punk countermelody, explains the singer-songwriter.

Show dates

11/05/22 Toronto, ON – The Baby G

13/05/22 Québec, QC – L’ANTI

25/05/22 Montréal, QC – Foufounes Électriques

30/07/22 Montréal, QC – Osheaga

20/10/22 Chicoutimi, QC – La Nuit des Temps

21/10/22 Alma, QC – Café du Clocher

