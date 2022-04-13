Jillette Johnson – Normal Kid

Today, the Nashville-based artist Jillette Johnson released “Normal Kid,” her first new song of 2022.

The song was co-written and produced by Joe Pisapia, who collaborated with Johnson on her critically acclaimed 2021 album It’s A Beautiful Day And I Love You.

“I wrote Normal Kid with my producer, Joe Pisapia, about my life as a performer,” explains Johnson. “Since before I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was make a life out of making music. My dreams have always been as big as the sky and that fire in my belly has never gone away.”

