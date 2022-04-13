2Cellos and Matt Simons

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (136)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (110)
- Film of the Month (97)
- Interviews (388)
- Live Photos (740)
- Live Show Reviews (74)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (132)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (105)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (44)
- Uncategorized (10)
- Unfinished Mail (121)
- Upcoming New releases (68)
- Video of the Month (103)
- Videos (3,249)
- Website of the Month (133)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Jamie xx Unveils New Single ‘Let’s Do It Again’
- The Interrupters Announce In The Wild, Unveil ‘In the Mirror’
- Maggie Rogers Unveils ‘That’s Where I Am’ From Upcoming Album
- Carolesdaughter is Pop-Punk’s New Mormon Mall-Goth Mastermind
- Horsegirl Release Latest Single ‘World of Pots and Pans’
- The Smile, Thom Yorke Release New Music In Peaky Blinders
- Baby Stone Gorillas Keep Going
- Maggie Rogers Announces Sophomore Album, Surrender
- Angel Olsen Tackles Death, Personal Rebirth on Big Time
- Karen Elson Enchants on New Country-Pop Song ‘Broken Shadow’
Music Connection
- Slate Digital Releases Circuit Breaker Sound Bank
- CD Baby Announces DIY Musician Conference
- BMI Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month
- AMERICANAFEST Showcases Announced
- Gibson Partners With Sergio Vallín of Maná
- Songwriters Collaborate with Holocaust Survivors for PBS Series
- Cold War Kids and Big Boi to Headline Sound Mind Live
- Registration Open for AES Music Production Academy 2022
- Backstreet Boys Vegas Residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- Roswell Pro Audio Releases Mini K67x Microphone
Music News Underground
- Kae Tempest: 'I had so much conviction and ego, I just couldn’t shut up'
- £8.9m worth of investment to meet increased funding demands from music organisations
- Five Finger Death Punch drop new single 'AfterLife' and announce 2022 North American headlining tour
- Sandra Hakky returns with her new album ‘Hakky The System’
- Alexander James Rodriguez Sparkles with New Single ‘Shine’
- The Clash announce ‘Combat Rock / The People’s Hall’ Special Edition
- Female-fronted rock act Eva Under Fire drop new Ep ‘Blow’
- Pep Rally 'Turn The Radio Up (Own The Night)' video premiere
- New music feature Back to Back Sounds with big name artists launches on BBC Sounds
- Pint-sized powerhouse Simeon Hammond Dallas shares her ode to independent women
Leave a Reply