100 Gecs – Doritos & Fritos

100 gecs share the second offering from their highly-anticipated sophomore album 10000 gecs with the track “Doritos & Fritos.”

Upcoming Live Dates:

4/16 + 4/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

5/27 – Arlington, TX @ So What Music Festival

6/1 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Soud

6/12 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball

6/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

7/22 – 7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

7/28 – 7/31 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

7/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

8/26 – 8/28 @ Reading and Leeds

9/22 – 9/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly

April 12th, 2022