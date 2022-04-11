Biianco, MOONZz – pray2u

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Maggie Rogers Unveils ‘That’s Where I Am’ From Upcoming Album
- Carolesdaughter is Pop-Punk’s New Mormon Mall-Goth Mastermind
- Horsegirl Release Latest Single ‘World of Pots and Pans’
- The Smile, Thom Yorke Release New Music In Peaky Blinders
- Baby Stone Gorillas Keep Going
- Maggie Rogers Announces Sophomore Album, Surrender
- Angel Olsen Tackles Death, Personal Rebirth on Big Time
- Karen Elson Enchants on New Country-Pop Song ‘Broken Shadow’
- Kehlani Reveals Blue Water Road Release Date
- Beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia
Music Connection
- Kings of Leon and Gala Music Announce Partnership
- Novation & Mixtape Madness Present: Circuit Rhythm Sound Pack
- Guitar Center and D’Addario Partner for Earth Day Promotion
- Dear Spring Sign to Open Your Ears Records
- Sound Particles Offers Free eBook on 3D Audio
- Pro Football Hall of Famers and Country Music Stars Attend Charity Concert
- MPK mini play mk3 | Play Music Anywhere
- George Harrison Estate and Dark Horse Records Expand Partnership with BMG
- 'Positions' Songwriters in Conversation for ASCAP Pop Music Awards
- Kubernik: The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere
Music News Underground
- Sandra Hakky returns with her new album ‘Hakky The System’
- Alexander James Rodriguez Sparkles with New Single ‘Shine’
- The Clash announce ‘Combat Rock / The People’s Hall’ Special Edition
- Female-fronted rock act Eva Under Fire drop new Ep ‘Blow’
- Pep Rally 'Turn The Radio Up (Own The Night)' video premiere
- New music feature Back to Back Sounds with big name artists launches on BBC Sounds
- Pint-sized powerhouse Simeon Hammond Dallas shares her ode to independent women
- Music festivals in Egypt - from tickets to visa
- Angelica Lopez - Colombian Superstar discovered by Shodement produces new single with Andy Whitmore
- Should you be using cryptocurrency in your online poker games?
