The Arts Lead Sheet #43 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:
https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/
Grants
Rose Community Foundation – Colorado – Rolling Grants
https://rcfdenver.org/nonprofits-and-grants/funding-opportunities
New York Art Residency and Studios (NARS) Foundation Artist in Residency Program – Brooklyn, NY – April 11, 2022
https://www.narsfoundation.org/international-residency-program
Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR) – Cherry Grove, NY – April 15, 2022
http://www.fireislandartistresidency.org/apply
Bethany Arts Community Multidisciplinary Residency – Ossining, NY – April 15, 2022
https://bethanyarts.submittable.com/submit
Artis Curatorial Residency at ISCP – Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2022
https://artis.art/curatorial_programs/curatorial_residencies
Nicholson Project’s Artist Residency Program – Washington, DC – April 15, 2022
https://www.thenicholsonproject.org/residency-program
CIRC ARTIST Grant – April 20, 2022
https://circartgrant.com/
NEA: Challenge America – April 22, 2022
https://www.arts.gov/grants/challenge-america
Passepartout Photo Prize – Rome, Italy – April 25, 2022
https://www.passepartoutprize.com/about/
NEH-Mellon Fellowships for Digital Publication – April 25, 2022
https://www.neh.gov/grants/research/neh-mellon-fellowships-digital-publication
Harpo Foundation Grants for Visual Artists – April 29, 2022
https://www.harpofoundation.org/grants/grants-for-visual-artists/
Al & Mickey Quinlan Residency – Sturgeon Bay, WI – April 30, 2022
https://www.domehouseart.org/apply
The Studio Museum in Harlem’s Artist-in-Residence Program – New York, NY – April 30, 2022
https://studiomuseum.org/artist-in-residence
Cleveland Arts Prize – Cleveland, OH – May 1, 2022
https://clevelandartsprize.submittable.com/submit
Culturehub Residency – NYC or LA – May 1, 2022
https://www.culturehub.org/residency
Mirante Xique-Xique Research Residency – Chapada Diamantina, Brazil – May 1, 2022
https://mirantexiquexique.org/residencias/
Innovator in Residence Program – Washington, DC – May 2, 2022
https://labs.loc.gov/about/opportunities/innovator-in-residence-program
The Latinx Project Artist-In-Residence Program – New York, NY – May 5, 2022
https://www.latinxproject.nyu.edu/open-calls
Velvetpark LGBTQ+ Visual Artist Residency – Brooklyn, NY – May 13, 2022
https://velvetparkmedia.com/visual-artist-residency2022/
South Arts: Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grants – May 13, 2022
https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/individual-artist-career-opportunity-grants
Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Residency – Mt San Angelo, VA – May 15, 2022
https://www.vcca.com/apply/
Marble House Project Artist Residency – Dorset, VT – May 15, 2022
https://marblehouseproject.submittable.com/submit
Emerging Writer’s Contest – May 15, 2022
https://www.pshares.org/submit/emerging-writers-contest/guidelines
Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant 2022 – May 18, 2022
https://www.artswriters.org/application/guidelines
MAP Fund Grant – May 27, 2022
https://mapfund.org/2022-cycle/
Jobs
TOUR ACCOUNTANT (Frontier Touring) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/tour-accountant/
MARKETING MANAGER (Frontier Touring) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-6/
BOOKING MANAGER (Big Top Sydney) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/booking-manager/
DIGITAL MARKETING & SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER (EMI) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/digital-marketing-social-media-manager/
ARTIST DEVELOPMENT & LABEL COORDINATOR (Island Records Australia) – Sydney, AU
https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/artist-development-label-coordinator-2/
Music Business Editor (MONDO NYC)
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2978221993
Opportunities
2022 Louisville Art Association National Juried Photography Show Call for Entry – Louisville, CO – March 28, 2022
https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/25619
Events
Indie Week: Mental Health & Wellness in the Music Industry – April 12, 2022 – 4pm EST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-61-spotlight-on-mental-health-with-wisdomania-fest-tickets-304160952597?aff=erelexpmlt
