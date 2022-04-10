The Arts Lead Sheet #43 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Rose Community Foundation – Colorado – Rolling Grants

https://rcfdenver.org/nonprofits-and-grants/funding-opportunities

New York Art Residency and Studios (NARS) Foundation Artist in Residency Program – Brooklyn, NY – April 11, 2022

https://www.narsfoundation.org/international-residency-program

Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR) – Cherry Grove, NY – April 15, 2022

http://www.fireislandartistresidency.org/apply

Bethany Arts Community Multidisciplinary Residency – Ossining, NY – April 15, 2022

https://bethanyarts.submittable.com/submit

Artis Curatorial Residency at ISCP – Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2022

https://artis.art/curatorial_programs/curatorial_residencies

Nicholson Project’s Artist Residency Program – Washington, DC – April 15, 2022

https://www.thenicholsonproject.org/residency-program

CIRC ARTIST Grant – April 20, 2022

https://circartgrant.com/

NEA: Challenge America – April 22, 2022

https://www.arts.gov/grants/challenge-america

Passepartout Photo Prize – Rome, Italy – April 25, 2022

https://www.passepartoutprize.com/about/

NEH-Mellon Fellowships for Digital Publication – April 25, 2022

https://www.neh.gov/grants/research/neh-mellon-fellowships-digital-publication

Harpo Foundation Grants for Visual Artists – April 29, 2022

https://www.harpofoundation.org/grants/grants-for-visual-artists/

Al & Mickey Quinlan Residency – Sturgeon Bay, WI – April 30, 2022

https://www.domehouseart.org/apply

The Studio Museum in Harlem’s Artist-in-Residence Program – New York, NY – April 30, 2022

https://studiomuseum.org/artist-in-residence

Cleveland Arts Prize – Cleveland, OH – May 1, 2022

https://clevelandartsprize.submittable.com/submit

Culturehub Residency – NYC or LA – May 1, 2022

https://www.culturehub.org/residency

Mirante Xique-Xique Research Residency – Chapada Diamantina, Brazil – May 1, 2022

https://mirantexiquexique.org/residencias/

Innovator in Residence Program – Washington, DC – May 2, 2022

https://labs.loc.gov/about/opportunities/innovator-in-residence-program

The Latinx Project Artist-In-Residence Program – New York, NY – May 5, 2022

https://www.latinxproject.nyu.edu/open-calls

Velvetpark LGBTQ+ Visual Artist Residency – Brooklyn, NY – May 13, 2022

https://velvetparkmedia.com/visual-artist-residency2022/

South Arts: Individual Artist Career Opportunity Grants – May 13, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/individual-artist-career-opportunity-grants

Virginia Center for the Creative Arts Residency – Mt San Angelo, VA – May 15, 2022

https://www.vcca.com/apply/

Marble House Project Artist Residency – Dorset, VT – May 15, 2022

https://marblehouseproject.submittable.com/submit

Emerging Writer’s Contest – May 15, 2022

https://www.pshares.org/submit/emerging-writers-contest/guidelines

Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant 2022 – May 18, 2022

https://www.artswriters.org/application/guidelines

MAP Fund Grant – May 27, 2022

https://mapfund.org/2022-cycle/

Jobs

TOUR ACCOUNTANT (Frontier Touring) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/tour-accountant/

MARKETING MANAGER (Frontier Touring) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/marketing-manager-6/

BOOKING MANAGER (Big Top Sydney) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/booking-manager/

DIGITAL MARKETING & SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER (EMI) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/digital-marketing-social-media-manager/

ARTIST DEVELOPMENT & LABEL COORDINATOR (Island Records Australia) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/artist-development-label-coordinator-2/

Music Business Editor (MONDO NYC)

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2978221993

Opportunities

2022 Louisville Art Association National Juried Photography Show Call for Entry – Louisville, CO – March 28, 2022

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/25619

Events

Indie Week: Mental Health & Wellness in the Music Industry – April 12, 2022 – 4pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-61-spotlight-on-mental-health-with-wisdomania-fest-tickets-304160952597?aff=erelexpmlt