BANKS – Sepentina Tour

Today, internationally acclaimed artist BANKS returns with the highly anticipated release of her fourth studio album, SERPENTINA (AWAL). The 13-track body of work features previously released singles, ‘The Devil,’ ‘Skinnydipped,’ ‘Holding Back,’ ‘I Still Love You’ as well as the album’s current focus track, ‘Fuck Love.’

Also announced, BANKS will embark on her headlining SERPENTINA TOUR with special guest Lauren Jauregui and Cautious Clay confirmed to join in New York and Philadelphia. Produced by Live Nation, the 25-date run will be making stops across all major cities including one night at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall.

SERPENTINA marks BANKS’ first release as an independent artist, seeing her enter previously uncharted territory in every sense—from sound to lyrics to visuals, and everything in-between. “In the past I’ve been really tight and controlled, and I don’t feel like that right now,” says BANKS. “I just feel more wild and free.”

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/25 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

05/27 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

05/28 – BottleRock – Napa Valley, CA^^

07/11 – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX

07/13 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

07/14 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

07/16 – Jannus Live – Tampa, FL

07/17 – House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL

07/19 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

07/20 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

07/22 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

07/23 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

07/25 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

07/27 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY**

07/28 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA**

07/28 – 07/31 – Lollapalooza Festival – Chicago, IL^^

08/02 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

08/03 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

08/05 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

08/07 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

08/08 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

08/10 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

08/11 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

08/13 – Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade – Las Vegas, NV

08/15 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

With special guest, Lauren Jauregui

**Cautious Clay to join as special guest in New York City and Philadelphia

^^Festival Performance, Not Associated with Live Nation

