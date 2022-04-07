Noah Cyrus – I Burned LA Down

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Maggie Rogers Unveils ‘That’s Where I Am’ From Upcoming Album
- Carolesdaughter is Pop-Punk’s New Mormon Mall-Goth Mastermind
- Horsegirl Release Latest Single ‘World of Pots and Pans’
- The Smile, Thom Yorke Release New Music In Peaky Blinders
- Baby Stone Gorillas Keep Going
- Maggie Rogers Announces Sophomore Album, Surrender
- Angel Olsen Tackles Death, Personal Rebirth on Big Time
- Karen Elson Enchants on New Country-Pop Song ‘Broken Shadow’
- Kehlani Reveals Blue Water Road Release Date
- Beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia
Music Connection
- Sound Particles Offers Free eBook on 3D Audio
- Pro Football Hall of Famers and Country Music Stars Attend Charity Concert
- MPK mini play mk3 | Play Music Anywhere
- George Harrison Estate and Dark Horse Records Expand Partnership with BMG
- 'Levitating' and 'POV' Songwriters in Conversation for ASCAP Pop Music Awards
- Kubernik: The Rascals' Felix Cavaliere
- Devil's Train Sign with ROAR! Rock of Angels Records
- Vote in Lennon Awards, Submit to JLSC
- Demi Lovato Launches Propeller Campaign 'Choose Love' Supporting Ukraine
- CCC to Host 'Royalty Roadmap' Webinar
Music News Underground
- New music feature Back to Back Sounds with big name artists launches on BBC Sounds
- Pint-sized powerhouse Simeon Hammond Dallas shares her ode to independent women
- Music festivals in Egypt - from tickets to visa
- Angelica Lopez - Colombian Superstar discovered by Shodement produces new single with Andy Whitmore
- Should you be using cryptocurrency in your online poker games?
- Bemz crowned as BBC Introducing Scottish Act of the Year
- Quality Goods Records announces global deal with Virgin Music/Universal Music Group
- Does using music in an online casino have the same effect as in a regular casino?
- National Album Day returns
- Awolnation and Taylor Hanson infuse indie pop energy into Madonna’s classic hit 'Material Girl'
