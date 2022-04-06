Sunflower Bean – I Don’t Have Control Sometimes

New York trio Sunflower Bean—vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/they)—are gearing up to release their long-awaited new album, Headful of Sugar, next month. Following the previously released “Who Put You Up To This?,” “Baby Don’t Cry” and “Roll The Dice” is “I Don’t Have Control Sometimes,” out today.

“I’ve always thought that my reckless side was both a gift and a curse, leading me to my best choices on stage but my worst choices in life,” explains Cumming. “I don’t have control sometimes is the admission, acceptance, and almost celebration of the parts of yourself that are impulsive or maybe even insane.”

Tour Dates

4/06/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Mama Roux’s

4/07/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

4/09/22 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

4/10/22 – Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

4/11/22 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

4/30 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall +

5/05 – Washington, DC – Union Stage +

5/06 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes +

5/12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall • +

5/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry +

5/19 – Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch #

5/20 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge #

5/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line #

5/22 – Madison, WI – High Noon #

5/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme #

5/25 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop #

5/26 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace #

6/01 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar $ %

6/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre $ %

6/04 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent $*

6/07 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios $%

6/08 – Vancouver, BC – Wise Hall $%

6/09 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile $%

6/11 – Denver,CO – Bluebird Theatre%

Mannequin Pussy

$ Palehound

+ Hello Mary

# Jackie Hayes

% – Liily

* – Fake Fruit

#SunflowerBean