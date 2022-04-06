S.G. Goodman – All My Love Is Coming Back To Me

Today, Kentucky rock & roll truth teller S.G. Goodman releases a new power-pop single “All My Love Is Coming Back To Me” from her forthcoming album Teeth Marks, set for release June 3 via Verve Forecast.

“All My Love Is Coming Back To Me” pulses with punk influence with a positive spin. Usually mining heartbreak, trauma, and political strife for her razor-sharp observations, Goodman turns towards the sun on this track, stating, “I was just trying to name it and claim it. I’m not really one to write super positive songs, but I pushed myself to do it because I wanted to believe it too. I needed a positive mantra, I was just willing good things to come to me.”

The music video has a slight hint of videos you might have caught on MTV in the mid-90s, and features bandmates Michael Ruth (guitar), Mark Sloan (bass) and Steve Montgomery (drums) and was filmed in Nashville.

TOUR DATES

Apr 5 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall *

Apr 7 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount *

Apr 8 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey *

Apr 10 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

Apr 23 – Decatur, GA – Amplify Decatur

Apr 24 – Chattanooga, TN – Songbirds +

Apr 25 – Lexington, KY – The Burl +

Apr 26 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East +

Apr 28 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm +

Apr 29 – Macon, GA – Hargray Capitol Theatre +

Apr 30 – Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe +

Jun 7 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Jun 10 – Stockholm, SE – Stockholm Americana

Jun 11 – Copenhagen, DK – Copenhagen Americana

Jun 12 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Americana

Aug 11 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewing ^

Aug 13 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole ^

Aug 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum ^

Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

Aug 17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall ^

Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^

Aug 20 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge ^

Aug 21 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

Aug 22 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern ^

Aug 24 – Bozeman, MT – Live from the Divide ^

Aug 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room ^

Aug 27 – Denver, CO – The Bluebird ^

Aug 28 – Fort Collins, CO – The Armory ^

Aug 29 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu’s Downstairs ^

Sep 9-10 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots

* w/ Jason Isbell

+ w/ Son Volt

^ w/ John Moreland

#s.g.goodman