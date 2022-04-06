GAYLE ft UPSAHL & Blu DeTiger – e-z

Chart-topping pop singer-songwriter GAYLE is continuing the momentum from the recent release of her debut EP, a study of the human experience volume one, with the release of a brand-new visual for “e-z (feat. UPSAHL & Blu DeTiger).”

GAYLE is currently celebrating a study of the human experience volume one with a wide-ranging international live schedule that includes her largely sold out feeling it together headline tour.

GAYLE

WORLD TOUR 2022

APRIL

6 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

9 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza (SOLD OUT)

13 – Portland, OR – Holocene (SOLD OUT)

15 – San Francisco, CA – Popscene/Rickshaw Stop (SOLD OUT)

28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory †

29 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheater †

30 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Pavilion †

MAY

3 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena †

4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre †

6 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre †

7 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater †

8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion †

10 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center †

11 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center @ CSU †

13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein †

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion †

15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann †

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Peterson Events Center †

20 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center †

21 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium †

30 – London, UK – Omeara (SOLD OUT)

† w/AJR

#GAYLE #UPSAHL #BluDeTiger