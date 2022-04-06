GAYLE ft UPSAHL & Blu DeTiger – e-z

Chart-topping pop singer-songwriter GAYLE is continuing the momentum from the recent release of her debut EP, a study of the human experience volume one, with the release of a brand-new visual for “e-z (feat. UPSAHL & Blu DeTiger).”
GAYLE is currently celebrating a study of the human experience volume one with a wide-ranging international live schedule that includes her largely sold out feeling it together headline tour.
GAYLE
WORLD TOUR 2022
APRIL
6 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
9 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
12 – Seattle, WA – Barboza (SOLD OUT)
13 – Portland, OR – Holocene (SOLD OUT)
15 – San Francisco, CA – Popscene/Rickshaw Stop (SOLD OUT)
28 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory †
29 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheater †
30 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Pavilion †
MAY
3 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena †
4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre †
6 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre †
7 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater †
8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion †
10 – Cincinnati, OH – ICON Music Center †
11 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center @ CSU †
13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein †
14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion †
