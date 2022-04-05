Neighbor Lady – Felt

Georgia-based band Neighbor Lady have announced the July 1 release of their new album For The Birds.

Today the band shares a new taste of the LP by way of the infectious and playful single “Felt.”

The song is a glimpse into the band’s bright and cozy world on For The Birds, where even the most pedestrian feels like magic. They say, “the song serves as a reminder that blame isn’t always so straightforward, and that forgiveness is often attainable by addressing our own faults.”

