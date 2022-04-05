FLORIST – Red Bird Pt 2 (Morning)

Florist announce their new self-titled album, out July 29th on Double Double Whammy. Along with the album announcement the band has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning),” a poignant, guitar-centric meditation that carries on Sprague’s concern with love, loss and the natural world. “She’s in the birdsong/She won’t be gone,” she sings of her late mother, proffering a merciful sense of resolve.

“This song is the introduction to Florist, an album journey very much about the celebration of the people in our lives and the massive importance of connection,” says Emily Sprague. “It is lyrically and spiritually a continuation of where Florist left off 5 years ago at the end of If Blue Could Be Happiness. We recorded the song to 1/2” tape on a screened-in porch in June. The nature sounds are live. The birds really sang along.”

Florist feels like the culmination of a decade-long journey, their fourth full-length album, but the first deserving of a self-titled designation. “We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band,” Sprague explains. “It’s a practice. It’s a collaboration. It’s our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that.”

Florist is also the strongest album of the band’s decade-long career, an immersive work that conveys the magic of the earth and of family, and the whole of the band’s heart.

Florist is Emily Sprague, Jonnie Baker, Rick Spataro and Felix Walworth.

