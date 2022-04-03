Willow Avalon – Drivin’

Hi my names willow avalon, I grew up in a small 100 population farm town in rural Georgia! I grew up working on old cars and acquiring as many broken bones as possible. I’ve always loved music and started playing in my Baptist church, sadly my religious bone was one of the many broken. Now I play music to tell my stories since I can’t afford a therapist. I dropped out of high school and moved out at 16. Moved around a lot and had a short stint living in my car. Nothing like the plush comfort of a half burned old Mercedes’ diesel 300td to call home. I moved out to LA in 2017 and I’ve been here almost 5 years now. At 19 I signed with a label but sadly they put me through the ringer and couldn’t hold up their end of the deal, so I finally got my masters released to me and I have two records which I’m planning to self release! Also I found a baby possum during quarantine and raised him as my own, he’s now my son and his name is Bowie. He’s on a giant billboard with me in Silverlake, Los Angeles, promoting my new single “Drivin” so go give it a listen 🙂

