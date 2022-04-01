Xowie Jones – Uh Oh!

Xowie Jones has today released her debut single “UH OH!” via BANK Artists/Elektra Records.

Of the new track, Xowie said:

“‘UH OH!’ is all about the feeling that you always overspeak. The fear of accidentally pushing people away by saying too much or over explaining. This anxiety always lingers in my mind, and it seems like such a huge thing. I wanted to turn it into something smaller, something less overbearing, a small uh oh.”

#XowieJones