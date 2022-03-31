Willow ft Siiickbrain – PURGE

WILLOW releases new track “PURGE” Feat. Siiickbrain.” Her self-directed official video is out now.
TOUR DATES:
5/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – LOVELOUD Festival @ Vivint Arena
5/28 – Coventry, UK @ Radio One Annual Flagship
6/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
7/9 – Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center *
7/11 -| Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena (Footprint Center) *
7/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
7/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
7/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T Mobile Arena *
7/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
7/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
7/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
7/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
7/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *
7/25 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
7/27 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome *
7/28 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
7/30 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Festival
8/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
8/4 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *
8/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *
8/7 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
8/9 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *
8/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *
8/13 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *
8/19 – Charleville-Mézières, FR – Le Cabaret Vert Festival @ Square Bayard
8/21- Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop 2022 @ Kempische Steenweg
8/26 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park
8/28 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue
* with Machine Gun Kelly
#willowsmith #siiickbrain
