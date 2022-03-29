Spirit of the Beehive with Deeper

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Angel Olsen Tackles Death, Personal Rebirth on Big Time
- Karen Elson Enchants on New Country-Pop Song ‘Broken Shadow’
- Kehlani Reveals Blue Water Road Release Date
- Beabadoobee Announces New Album Beatopia
- Soccer Mommy Shares Single ‘Shotgun’ From New Album Sometimes, Forever
- Difficult Fun: March 2022’s Best Punk
- Blast Rites: Messa Bring Mediterranean Surroundings and Energy to Doom Metal With Close
- Thom Yorke Surprise-Releases New Song ‘5.17’
- Vibarco Creates Waves In Reggaeton With Electric Wash EP
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Tease First Double LP With 18-Minute Single
Music Connection
- Bluebird Golden Pick Contest Continues
- Joe Lamond Welcomes You to Register for The 2022 NAMM Show
- QSC Saturday Sessions - Lola Kristine
- DIY Spotlight: Tom Cridland
- Tickets Still Available for GRAMMY In The Schools Fest
- Tip Jar: 7 Ways To Get Out Of Your Songwriting Comfort Zone
- Product Profile: Apogee Digital Duet 3
- Up Close: Five Towns College
- Q&A with Yola
- Singers Sound-Off 2022: Tolliver, Leslie Hunt, MacKenzie Grant,Fee Waybill, Dionne Warwick
Music News Underground
- Royal Albert Hall looks to the future with ‘associate artists’ programme
- Swedish singer-songwriter Ellie Madeland releases new single 'Mother Mother'
- AIM Awards returns to The Roundhouse ceremony with new categories
- Help Musicians offers funding to help musicians touring Europe post-Brexit
- Fortnightly Finds: Bringing fresh faces to your playlist
- Sonia Stein releases new EP 'Lessons From Earth Part 1' during UK & Ireland tour with James Arthur
- Documentary on 'The Black Beatles' opens season 14 of AfroPoP
- Music Producers Guild Awards 2022 Shortlist
- Bree Runway Surprises Fans with Live Performance at St Pancras International
- Classless Act premiere new single 'This Is For You' with The Darkness’s Justin Hawkins
