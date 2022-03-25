Selah Sue – Wanted You To Know

Today, multi-Platinum Belgian pop star Selah Sue releases her new record Persona, tackling the many identities that make up her multi-faceted personality: perfectionist and people pleaser, mother and melancholic, self-critic and attention craver alike. Atop technicolor production that runs the gamut from classic R&B balladry to fizzy disco-pop concoctions, Selah unspools her internal contradictions in this testament to the untidy business of human existence and self-definition.

Today’s release accompanies a new video for “Wanted You To Know” featuring Belgian rap superstar Damso.

Selah Sue has long been candid about her struggles with depression, but Persona finds her being more honest than ever, vocalizing her day-to-day challenges and unpacking her experience in Voice Dialogue Therapy. Whether she’s defying faulty advice to bury her emotions (“There Comes A Day”), finding solace in sexual communion (“Celebrate”), or confronting the darker sides of herself (“Twice a Day”), Persona deftly maneuvers through a remarkably varied set of musical environments — from spritely disco-pop to jazzy lullabies, sweeping neo-soul, and more — while maintaining a conceptually clever, empathetic, and deeply personal narrative voice throughout. It’s a powerful portrayal of her experience – often witty and never overdone.

