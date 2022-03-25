Catie Turner – Nothing

You don’t ever have to worry about what Catie Turner is thinking. She’ll tell you within seconds. Besides being a singer and songwriter, she fancies herself as “an overly emotional and anxious attachment-style musician with a lot of over-sharing to do.” However, that over-sharing continues to click with listeners. Today she releases “Nothing.”

Catch her on tour with Léon this May and June.

#hashtagcatie

March 25th, 2022