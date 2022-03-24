Nataly Dawn – Gardenview

Berkeley-based roots singer-songwriter Nataly Dawn is known as the lead vocalist of YouTube sensation Pomplamoose, whose highly creative, energetic videos have garnered 380 million views over the last decade. With Dawn at the helm, the band grew into a media company, releasing a song and video every week, engaging dozens of contractors and several full-time employees. While Pomplamoose continued to release weekly music when the pandemic hit, Dawn, like so many, felt exhausted and aimless. In an attempt to re-learn to love what she viewed as the most “unlovable” parts of herself, she shifted her focus away from the high-energy band and toward her acoustic guitar. “I was just doing what everyone else was doing – trying not to be too hard on myself. But the isolation wasn’t making that easy.” After many long walks, hard talks, daily reminders to befriend herself, Gardenview was brought to life. Today she releases the first single “Over the Moon.”

Gardenview wanders between the intimately small and the infinitely vast. Co-produced with her close friends, John Schroeder (Frankie Valli, Jordin Sparks) and Ross Garren (Bon Iver, Ben Folds, Noah Cyrus), the record is a cohesive body of thirteen songs written for old-souls. Recorded in one week at 64 Sound in Los Angeles with an emphasis on minimal editing and overdubbing, Gardenview is intentionally unpolished, accessible, and quite comfortable with itself. Dawn’s resonant desire for self-acceptance drives the narrative as she questions her religious roots and searches for acceptance and belonging. Schroeder and Garren combine reverby slide-guitar with space-echo melotron to create vast sonic worlds, while Dawn’s soft voice and intricate chord progressions ground the listener. The result is a truly immersive experience, one where you can lose yourself and then find yourself again.

