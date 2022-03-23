Soccer Mommy – Sometimes, Forever

Soccer Mommy announces her new full-length album, Sometimes, Forever. Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, this album cements Sophie Allison’s status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

The first peek into Sophie Allison’s boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet is the compulsively replayable and consummate banger “Shotgun,” which likens romance to a chemical high without the gnarly comedown.

“‘Shotgun’ is all about the joys of losing yourself in love,” explains Allison. “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.” Sometimes, Forever is partly inspired by the push and pull between Allison’s desire to make meaningful art and her skepticism about the mechanics of careerism, as well as the artless administrative chaos that comes with it. The Kevin Lombardo-directed video depicts this struggle beautifully.

Tour Dates

03/23/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

03/25/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

03/26/22 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

03/27/22 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

03/28/22 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^

03/30/22 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral ^

03/31/22 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^

04/02/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04/22 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^

04/05/22 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^

04/08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09/22 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10/22 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

4/30/22 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 – Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28/22 – Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30/22 – Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/3/22 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 – Köln, UK @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 – Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 – Brussels, BE – Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

* with Haim

^ with Peel Dream Magazine

