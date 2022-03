The Arts Lead Sheet #41 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Creative Capital: Wild Future 2023-2024 – April 1, 2022

https://creative-capital.org/about-the-creative-capital-award/?mc_cid=c2252ef74a&mc_eid=7c92c5b5f5

South Arts: Jazz Road Tours – April 15, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/artist-grants-fellowships/jazz-road/jazz-road-tours

South Arts: Traditional Arts Touring Grants – May 15, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/community-organization-grants/traditional-arts-touring-grants

South Arts: In These Mountains Project Grants – May 16, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/programs-conferences/these-mountains/these-mountains-project-grants

Jobs

Marketing & Development Manager – Lafayette, CO – April 1, 2022

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/25460

WordPress Developer, Open Media

https://open.media/jobs/wordpress-developer/

Video Production Specialist & Support Technician, Open Media

https://open.media/jobs/video-production-specialist-support-technician/

Executive Assistant, Open Media

https://open.media/jobs/executive-assistant/

Sales & Digital Marketing Associate, Open Media

https://open.media/jobs/sales-digital-marketing-associate/

Admin/HR Manager, Open Media

https://open.media/jobs/admin-hr-manager/

AmeriCorps VISTA OMCE Team Member

https://open.media/jobs/open-media-careers-engine-service-team-member-americorps-vista/

Digital Content Editor at FSTV

https://open.media/jobs/digital-content-editor-at-free-speech-tv/

Marketing Coordinator at 5280 Publishing

https://open.media/jobs/marketing-coordinator-at-5280-publishing/

Associate Editor at 5280 Publishing

https://open.media/jobs/associate-editor-at-5280-publishing/

Digital Engagement Editor

https://open.media/jobs/digital-engagement-editor/

Manager of Global Communications (Paramount Pictures)

https://careers.viacomcbs.com/job/Los-Angeles-Manager,-Corporate-Communications-CA-90038/847106200/

Account Manager (RoandCo)

https://roandco.freshteam.com/jobs/8hjorLP8TBN2/account-manager-ny-or-la

Associate Art Director (Amazon Music Brand)

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2961640336

Opportunities

Subpop Loser Scholarship 2022 – March 23, 2022

https://www.subpop.com/scholarship

SERIESFEST: Women Directing Mentorship Cycle 4 – July 8, 2022

https://seriesfest.com/submissions/women-directing-mentorship

Events

Indie Weekly #57 – Legal Pitfalls in the Digital Marketplace – March 22, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indie-weekly-57-legal-pitfalls-in-the-digital-marketplace-tickets-288118529277

Decision Maker Meetings: How to Book High-Level Meetings with Film Financiers, Studio Execs, Producers, Agents & Managers – March 24, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decision-maker-meetings-how-to-connect-wproducers-financiers-agents-tickets-294865499647?aff=moviemaker

NWC Webinars: The Secrets to Hit Songwriting – March 24, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://nwcwebinars.com/songwriting

Canadian Music Week Virtual Voices – Lawyers & Managers Discuss How the Game Has Changed – March 29, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NEreefmrT-iBctTR7tmfaQ

Re:Write: Reimaging the Songwriting Industry – April 1 & 2, 2022 – JMC Academy , Australia

https://events.humanitix.com/re-write-songwriting-camp?c=dl

Folk Alliance International: Town Hall: Cultural Equity Council – April 4, 2022 – 5pm CST

https://folk-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYuc-ysqT8pH9E2bkrRtW3jWGsfFJDTA2F0?mc_cid=b8c5192b1e&mc_eid=3069346eaf