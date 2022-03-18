Rosie Darling – Always Almost

Rosie Darling is making a name in the indie-pop scene with a remarkable collection of intimately moving and beautifully empowering set of songs. Following last year’s debut EP Coping, Rosie returns with “Always Almost.”

The first track from a forthcoming 2022 EP, “Always Almost,” is raw and radiant, transcending pain into song. “This song channels that frustration about being in a relationship where it’s almost working but isn’t – and how one person can put that blame on themselves,” she says. Rosie tells of well-worn emotions and the all-too-familiar story of love, loss, and renewal, but with a fresh coat of inspiring color. Co-written with longtime collaborator Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe) & mixed by frequent partner Michael Brauer (Florence + the Machine, Coldplay).

