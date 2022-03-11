Rachel Chinouriri – All I Ever Asked

After a successful start to the year, breakout artist Rachel Chinouriri arrives with her latest single, “All I Ever Asked.”

The new offering from the London by-way-of Zimbabwe alternative-indie-pop singer is a melodic, introspective song about not settling in a relationship. It was co-written by Chinouriri, Glenn Roberts, and Jamie Lloyd Taylor, and produced by Oli Bayston and Daniel Hylton-Nuamah.

“‘All I Ever Asked’ was inspired by a breakup my friend was going through, and it made me reflect on a similar situation I was going through too; the feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realizing it’s the bare minimum. It’s also about realizing your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need,” Chinouriri explained about the new song.

Chinouriri has signed a worldwide deal with Atlas Artists / Parlophone, which includes Elektra Records in the United States – laying the foundation for a landmark year to come.

