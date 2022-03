Mothica – Sensitive

Los Angeles-based alt-pop singer-songwriter MOTHICA has released her powerful new single “SENSITIVE” via Heavy Heart Records – her imprint with Rise Records/BMG. The honest and vulnerable track is an anthem for introverts everywhere.

“I wanted to make the most upbeat and aggressive song about being an introvert,” says MOTHICA. “Because that’s how it feels to me when I have trouble expressing my emotions, sometimes it comes out as anger and frustration of being misunderstood. So we combined a metal guitar with a driving dance bass to illustrate this emotion just in time for Pisces season.”

Growing up in Oklahoma, MOTHICA found openly talking about mental health struggles to be taboo and looked to the internet for a sense of community. Though MOTHICA has been writing music since she was a kid, she did not begin pursuing music until she was 18 producing and releasing her songs independently online. Embarking on a journey of self-expression and exploration through music, MOTHICA has since released a handful of EPs, countless singles, and her 2020 debut record Blue Hour.

MOTHICA will hit the road this summer with Coheed and Cambria, and Dance Gavin Dance beginning July 12 in Miami, FL. Tickets are on sale now. MOTHICA will also make an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento this fall.

MOTHICA TOUR DATES

7/12 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

7/13 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

7/16 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheater

7/17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/19 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

7/23 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

7/24 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/26 Washington, DC The Anthem

7/27 Philadelphia, PA The Liacouras Center

7/29 Boston, MA Agganis Arena

7/30 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

8/1 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Outdoors

8/2 Pontiac, MI Crofoot Festival Grounds

8/3 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach

8/5 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/6 Bridgeview, IL SeatGeek Stadium

8/7 St Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

8/9 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/10 Salt Lake City, UT The Lot at The Complex

8/12 Los Angeles, CA The Shrine LA Outdoors

8/13 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

8/14 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

8/16 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park

8/17 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

10/8 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

#Mothica