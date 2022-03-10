Crake – Humans’ Worst Habits

Leeds quartet Crake have shared a compelling new single, “Bobbie”. It’s the latest track to come from their upcoming debut album, Humans Worst Habits, which arrives via Fika Recordings on May 27th.

Today, they follow up ‘Winter’s Song’ with new single ‘Bobbie’. The band’s chief songwriter, Rowan Sandle, gets much of her lyrical inspiration from nature writing and the latest single came to her after she read Frank Fraser Darling’s Island Years, Island Farm – a book about how he made temporary homes on remote Hebridean Islands whilst researching seabirds and seals. However, rather than focusing on the book’s protagonist, the song provides a largely fictional account of the story of his wife Bobbie Frazer Darling who, despite her constant presence, is reduced to a background figure in the book.

Speaking about the song, Sandle said: “She’s there with him the whole time, helping with his work alongside all the care work to bring up their child in these remote and inhospitable places. Yet we are given very little information about her, so “Bobbie” is me wanting to know what it was like from her perspective. Some events are factual, directly taken from the book, for example her love of chickweed and the time they had to call a vet as no doctor was near. But other things are more speculative, imagined and questioned. The answers I’ll never know, and maybe she wanted it that way”

