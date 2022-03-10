Today, as the pre-order launched for her new album, Loner, Alison Wonderland shared the track “New Day” and the accompanying video. After coming through a period of darkness, “New Day” is the sound of Alison falling in love with life and the potential each day holds. The song, which she wrote and produced, seamlessly melds acoustic and ambient elements to create a cinematic soundscape that sets the stage for an illuminating journey.

Imbued with an old West vibe, the official video for “New Day” finds Alison on horseback, riding through a barren wilderness. The blindfold covering her eyes would seem to put her at a disadvantage as she encounters formidable adversaries – but when she lifts it, she unleashes a powerful energy. View the video, which was directed by Pete Dons and produced by Satien Mehta. Director and photographer Peter Donaghy (@Donslens) has worked with Halsey, Rüfüs Du Sol, Olivia Rodrigo, Kaskade, and Slander among others.

Alison Wonderland – Loner Tour

3/21-25 Puerto Vallarta, MX Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break

3/25-27 Miami, FL Ultra Music Festival

3/26 New Orleans, LA BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

4/1 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Expo Hall

4/8 Minneapolis, MN Armory +

4/9 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom X

4/14 Boston, MA House of Blues +

4/15 Brooklyn, NY Avant Gardner +

4/23-24 Ennis, TX Ubbi Dubbi Festival

5/29 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival

6/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

X – VALENTINO KHAN

+ – EVAN GIIA

QUIET BISON ALL DATES

#Alisonwonderland