Automatic – Excess

Automatic – the LA trio of Izzy Glaudini (synths, lead vocals), Lola Dompé (drums, vocals) and Halle Saxon (bass, vocals) – is back with their second album. On Excess, Automatic synthesizes a new strain of retrofuturist motorik pop. The album rides the imaginary edge where the ‘70s underground met the corporate culture of the ‘80s – or, as the band puts it, “That fleeting moment when what was once cool quickly turned and became mainstream, all for the sake of consumerism.”
Using this point in time as a lens through which to view the present moment, Excess takes aim at corporate culture and extravagance. The overarching themes of alienation and escapism emerged as Automatic put Excess together, taking writing retreats to flesh out the new songs before decamping to the studio for sprint recording sessions with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Sasami, FROTH).
On album opener and lead single, “New Beginning” – which was inspired by the Swedish sci-fi film Aniara – Automatic reject the false hope of leaving behind a scorched planet and searching for “a better place.”
Automatic Tour Dates:
US (with Parquet Courts)
Apr 22: Seattle, WA – Showbox
Apr 23: Vancouver, BC – Imperial
Apr 25: Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Apr 27: Oakland, CA – Fox
Apr 28: Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern
US
May 14-15: Los Angeles, CA – Cruel World Festival
US (with Tame Impala)
May 24 : Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 26 : Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Festival Stage
UK & EUROPE
May 28: UK, London – Wide Awake
May 29: UK, Manchester – Yes
May 30: UK, Leeds – Headrow House
May 31: UK, Brighton – Green Door Store
Jun 01: FR, Lille – L’Aéronef
Jun 02: FR, Paris – L’international
Jun 03: FR, Angers – Levitation
Jun 04: ES, Barcelona – Primavera
Jun 05: ES, Barcelona – Primavera
Jun 08: IT, Ravenna – Beaches Brew
Jun 09: CH, Neuchatel – Festineuch
Jun 10: CH, Aarau – Kiff (with Choir Boy & Soft Kill)
