The Regrettes – Further Joy Tour

The Regrettes confirm the release of their third studio album, Further Joy, on April 8th via Warner Records. The band, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we’re all going through. Night shares, “that phrase, ‘further joy,’ summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that’s what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn’t be here. I couldn’t be present.” The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band’s third album, Further Joy, is all about, a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as “dancing the pain away.”

The Regrettes also share their music video for “That’s What Makes Me Love You,” directed by Claire Marie Vogel and Olivia Eberstadt. “I was in a dark anxious place and realized that I was becoming very critical of my partner.”

Night reveals about the new song from their forthcoming album, “I got out of that place by realizing, ‘I love this person for exactly who they are and nothing needs to change about who they are or who I am to make each other happy. The song came from me flipping the narrative to ‘That’s not why I should be scared. That’s why I love you.’”

The band today also confirm their 19 date Further Joy headlining tour (full dates below), with support from Alex Lahey on all dates.

The Regrettes Current Tour Dates (NEW FURTHER JOY DATES IN BOLD)

Mar 4 – Burlington, VT at Higher Ground*

Mar 5 – Albany, NY at Empire Live*

Mar 6 – Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance*

Mar 9 – Richmond, VA at The Broadberry*

Mar 11 – Louisville, KY at Headliners Music Hall*

Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH at The Ballroom at Taft Theatre*

Mar 15 – New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre*

Mar 16 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio*

Mar 17 – San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger*

Mar 21 – Las Vegas, NV at 24 Oxford

Mar 22 – Fresno, CA at Strummer’s

Mar 24 – Eugene, OR at Sessions Music Hall

Mar 26 – Boise, ID at Treefort Music Festival

Mar 28 – Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades

Apr 15 – Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 18 – Pomona, CA at The Fox Theater Pomona^

Apr 21 – San Diego, CA at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay^

Apr 22 – Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 23 – Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theater+

Apr 26 – Austin, TX at Scoot Inn+

Apr 27 – Dallas, TX at Echo Lounge & Music Hall+

Apr 30 – Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

May 1 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground+

May 3 – Washington DC at Lincoln Theatre+

May 4 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts+

May 6 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live+

May 8 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza+

May 10 – Toronto, ON at Opera House+

May 12 – Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall+

May 13 – Chicago, IL at Metro+

May 14 – Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre+

May 15 – Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater+

May 17 – Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall+

May 18 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot+

May 20 – Portland, OR at Roseland Ballroom+

May 21 – Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club+

May 22 – Seattle, WA at The Neptune Theatre+

May 24 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore+

Jun 17 – Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jul 01 – Rotselaar, BEL at Rock Werchter

Jul 03 – Bilbao, ESP at Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

Jul 06 – Madrid, ESP at Mad Cool Festival

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK at TRNSMT Festival

Jul 09 – Cheltenham, UK at 2000trees Music Festival

Sep 22-25 – Dover, DE at Firefly Music Festival

*support from Kississippi

^supporting Wallows

+support from Alex Lahey

