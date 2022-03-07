The new single from rising Melbourne post-punk four-piece Pinch Points, “Haruspex,” arrives just in time for International Women’s Day, a timely coincidence for a song that rages against gendered violence.

The sharp sarcasm lashes out against the dangers that women and non-binary people all too often face, noting the continuous discuss of these issues without any change. Speaking about the track, Acacia Coates (bass, vocals) and Isabella Orsini (drums, vocals) shared:

“We are frustrated by the long-enduring issues of gendered violence towards women, trans and gender diverse communities, usually at the hands of men. In ancient Rome, a haruspex would read omens in the organs of slaughtered animals. The conversation around gendered violence is just as brutal and repetitive. We see the same warning signs and issues around violence repeat again and again, and our governments and society aren’t taking enough measures to prevent them.

We’re sick of seeing the same headlines, the same apologia for ‘promising young men’, and the same lack of empathy from our elected leaders.

There’s a small riff on a line from Iggy Pop’s track ‘I’m Bored’, when we say ‘We scare ourselves to sleep at night, Scare ourselves in broad daylight’, twisting that familiar line into something more sinister from a non-male perspective (made even more sinister by the fact that lots of the old rockstars of this ilk have shady reputations when it comes to their relations with women).”

“Haruspex” is the third single from the band’s hotly-anticipated new album Process, out March 18 on Mistletone Records (Australia / New Zealand) and Exploding in Sound (USA).

