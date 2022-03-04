Scout LaRue Willis – Shouldn’t I Be

Today Scout LaRue Willis releases her new single “Shouldn’t I Be”.

Following the previously released “Love Without Possession,” “Shouldn’t I Be” is another track off of Willis’ forthcoming, not-yet-announced solo debut album, slated for Summer of 2022. An artist who has collaborated with the likes of Nicolas Jaar and Gus Wenner in the past, Willis showcases another side of her sonic palette on “Shouldn’t I Be,” an impeccably produced country-tinged folk song that let’s her gorgeous vocals take center stage.

“To me ‘Shouldn’t I Be’ is a song poised on the knife’s edge between old patterns of self judgement and the joyful clarity of allowing myself to let them all go,” Willis explains. “Lyrically, this song speaks to that near universal pain of not-enoughness, of feeling like we ought to be something different than we are: better, stronger, taller, braver, more beautiful, in the hopes that then we might finally feel complete and whole. Sonically, however, there is also a wildly triumphant quality to this song that says, ‘I am the only version of me that will ever exist on this plant and I am ready to stop watering down the vivid, blazing glory of my unique signature.’ This song is both a call to action and a tender, soothing balm to this specific, oh so human feeling.”

