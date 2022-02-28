Brooklyn-based songstress Enisa has shared her new EP, FAKE LOVE, available now via Highbridge The Label/Atlantic Records.

Co-written by Enisa alongside top songwriters including Julie Hardy, Dimitri Erlich, Andrea Martin, FAKE LOVE includes the worldwide hit tracks, “Tears Hit The Ground” and “One Thing,” as well as the insatiable new single, “Get That Money,” available now for streaming and download; it includes an official music video – directed by award-winning filmmaker/photographer/art director Genevieve Andrews (Billie Eilish, Hannah Hooper, VFILES Runway).

“This EP is about all the emotions I’ve been through since I started my musical journey,” Enisa says. “Anyone and everyone will find a song on FAKE LOVE that they can relate to, because I hit every emotion on the spectrum of human emotions. It’s a very empowering piece of work!”

#Iamenisa