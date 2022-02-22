Regina Spektor – Home, before and after

Critically acclaimed artist Regina Spektor’s eighth studio album Home, before and after is set for release June 24 on Warner Records.

In anticipation of the upcoming record, Spektor is unveiling the album’s first single “Becoming All Alone.”

Spektor is playing a special homecoming show at New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall on April 11. She is also set to play shows in Salt Lake City, Aspen and Denver this July.

TOUR DATES

April 11—Carnegie Hall—New York, NY

July 6—Sandy Amphitheater—Salt Lake City, UT

July 8—Villar PAC—Aspen, CO

July 9—Paramount Theater—Denver, CO

July 10—Red Rocks Amphitheatre—Morrison, CO

