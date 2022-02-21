Backline + Love4Live Present: Tour Health & Wellness Workshop

February 22, 2022

12pm PST

https://backline.care/tour-health-workshop/

https://www.love4live.org/

Backline and Love4Live announce their Tour Health + Wellness Workshop partnership; monthly workshops that give concert touring personnel opportunities to connect with professionals, experts, and their peers, to learn about incorporating healthy habits and share mental health and wellness tips while on the road.

Each session will cover a specific topic from 1-2 practitioners within the Backline network. Special guests from touring bands will also join the conversation to share their experiences and ways they’ve been able to maintain a healthy mental state while on the road.

The Tour Health + Wellness Workshops will be the third Tuesday of the month, starting 2/22/22 at 12PM PST / 3PM EST on Zoom.

Month 1 of Backline + Love4Live’s workshop will focus on mental health, integrative wellness, and healthy habit building on the road. Sound Nutrition and Optimized Touring will join us, as well as some very special guests.

Backline on new workshop series:

“Over the past two years, the pandemic forced tours and concerts to completely shut down, prompting artists, production crews, booking agents, tour managers, promoters and venue employees to lose their main sources of income. We heard firsthand from those struggling and saw the mental toll that it was taking on those in the industry.

As touring slowly ramps back up, we want to create a safe space for those to connect with fellow peers and share tips on how they take care of themselves on the road. Whether you’re a touring vet or new to the scene, you are invited to join us as we connect with mental health and wellness experts, as well as our touring peers.”