Broods ft Tove Lo – I Keep

Beloved sibling duo BROODS (Georgia and Caleb Nott) have released their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Space Island, via Island Records Australia/Ingrooves.

To celebrate Space Island’s release, BROODS has also shared a visual for focus track “I Keep,” featuring longtime collaborator Tove Lo, who adds her luminous vocal work to the unsparing piece of self-reflection. Created by Vinyl Williams (visuals) and Jack McEntee (typography), the lyric video sits perfectly alongside the already released sci-fi inspired video trilogy, and enhances the hypnotic feel of the dreamy indie-pop track.

“During the quieter months of the pandemic I was doing a lot of sessions on zoom,” said Georgia Nott. “This song came from one with a producer from Sweden called Madde. I said to her that day ‘I feel like I’m a moth that keeps flying into a hot porch lamp, then reincarnating, only to die the same way over and over.’ We thought it would be fun to write as if I really were a moth and ‘I Keep’ happened. I knew Tove would know exactly what I really meant when I said I was a moth, and she did.”

“Caleb and Georgia are like my family and I just love making music with them,” said Swedish singer-songwriter, Tove Lo, who was also featured on BROODS’ 2016 single “Freak of Nature.” “‘I Keep’ came together from afar and I think it’s so beautiful and dreamy. Georgia called me and said ‘I wrote this story about a moth and how it’s drawn to something that will eventually kill it… do you wanna write a verse about that?’ I did. I love that it’s part of ‘Space Island,’ the perfect place to escape to. Just like our hangs. It’s an oasis of love and peace.”

BROODS will bring Space Island to the US this spring with their 2022 Space Island North American Tour.

BROODS 2022 Tour Dates:

April 26 – Sydney, Australia @ Metro Theatre *NEW DATE*

April 27 – Brisbane, Australia @ Triffid *NEW DATE*

April 28 – Melbourne, Australia @ 170 Russell *NEW DATE*

May 20 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

May 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Loft *

May 22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live *

May 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

May 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

May 27 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

May 28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

May 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

May 31 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

June 1 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ L’Astral *

June 2 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ AXIS Club *

June 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

June 5 – Chicago, IL @ Park West *

June 7 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

June 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

June 10 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Hollywood Theatre **

June 11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos **

June 12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre **

June 14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent **

June 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre **

* with Ella Vos

** with Tei Shi

