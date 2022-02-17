Oceanator – Nothing’s Ever Fine

Brooklyn’s Oceanator announces sophomore LP Nothing’s Ever Fine, co-produced by Bartees Strange!

Arriving April 8th on Polyvinyl Record Co. Check below for her upcoming tour dates supporting Pedro the Lion!

Watch the video for first lead single “Bad Brain Daze”, directed by Chris Farren and featuring a special appearance by Jeff Rosenstock as “Saxophone Man”

Director Chris Farren says about the video:

When Elise asked me to direct a music video for her, I thought “I don’t know how to do that!”, but I said “Yes! I know how to do that!” and quietly panicked for the next 3 weeks. Luckily “how make music video” yields tons of YouTube results. The video we came up with is a fantastical little day-in-the-life tale about anxiety, productivity, dread, and being horrifically ripped in half by cartoon animals.

04/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

04/10 – Champaign, IL @ Polyvinyl Patio

04/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard #

04/14 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

04/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

04/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

04/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

04/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

04/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

04/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat #

04/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

04/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

04/28 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre #

04/29 – Columbus, OH @ Skullys #

04/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI #

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

05/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

# w/ Pedro The Lion

#oceanatorband