Kristine Leschper – All That You Never Wanted

Kristine Leschper (fka Mothers) shares “All That You Never Wanted,” the final single from her upcoming album, The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door, out March 4th via ANTI- Records. The song arrives with an animated video by John Andrews.

“This one was written by Matthew Anderegg, something he showed me years ago. I knew it was special the first time I heard it. When I was working on my album, I remembered the song and asked if I could attempt my own version, which actually includes some of the synthesizers from his original recording,” says Leschper. “I hesitate to ascribe meaning to a song I didn’t write, but I’ve always interpreted ‘All That You Never Wanted’ as a rumination on materialism. There’s something special about the way the form reinforces the content, with the repetition of the main phrase itself reading almost as an advertisement. John Andrews’ hand-painted animation effortlessly visualizes this, my favorite frame a billboard among a grove of trees that simply reads ‘MORE’.”

#KristineLeschper