Howless – Unlucky

“Unlucky” was an obvious selection for Howless and for the label, to be the 3rd single off their debut album, To Repel Ghosts. Representing the power of a pop song. Classic punchy drums kick in the thick driving bass line, as shimmering keys drift through to sparkling guitar that cloaks the song in a beautiful glistening tone. Dominique Sanchez’s haunting ethereal vocals seamlessly float over layers of beautiful, noisey saturation, lyrically making reference to human self sabotage and the manifestation of one’s own bad luck, that is based on bad decision making.

