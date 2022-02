The Arts Lead Sheet #37 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

South Arts: Presentation Grants – Deadline March 1, 2022

https://www.southarts.org/community-organization-grants/presentation-grants

Jobs

South Arts: Development Officer

https://www.southarts.org/about/careers

South Arts: Digital Content Manager

https://www.southarts.org/about/careers

Temporary Digital Content Editor( Free Speech TV)

https://open.media/jobs/temporary-digital-content-editor/

Douglas County General Assignment Reporter (Colorado Community Media)

https://open.media/jobs/douglas-county-general-assignment-reporter/

Digital Engagement Editor (Colorado Community Media)

https://open.media/jobs/digital-engagement-editor/

Learning and Grants Manager (Colorado Media Project)

https://open.media/jobs/learning-and-grants-manager-colorado-media-project/

Digital Associate Editor (5280 Publishing)

https://open.media/jobs/digital-associate-editor-at-5280-publishing/

Audience Growth Coordinator (5280 Publishing)

https://open.media/jobs/audience-growth-coordinator-at-5280-publishing/

WordPress Developer (Open Media)

https://open.media/jobs/wordpress-developer/

Video Production Specialist & Support Technician (Open Media)

https://open.media/jobs/video-production-specialist-support-technician/

Executive Assistant (Open Media)

https://open.media/jobs/executive-assistant/

Sales & Digital Marketing Associate (Open Media)

https://open.media/jobs/sales-digital-marketing-associate/

Admin/HR Manager (Open Media)

https://open.media/jobs/admin-hr-manager/

Opportunities

Play Denver Underground Music Showcase

https://www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com/artist-application-2022

Smart Women in Music Scholarship – February 16, 2022

https://www.nammfoundation.org/educator-resources/swim-smart-women-music-fund

Folk Alliance: Peer Session Week – February 22-24, 2022

https://folk.org/programs/peer-sessions/

Creative Experience Santa Fe Scholarships – March 18, 2022

https://www.creativestartups.org/cxsf/fund

Events

CMW: Music Cities: Economic Opportunity & Music Recovery – February 15, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PL0EaV5BSk2pL5YJYlLN5A

Women’s Audio Mission: Podcasting 101 – February 15, 2022 – 5:30pm PST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/podcasting-101-tickets-251564535297?mc_eid=ec01493c6e&mc_cid=74ddb459c4

CMW: Unlocking the Power of Music Distribution & Alternative Platforms – February 22, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ERwG9acJRIaeVsjHO1-k9w

Women’s Audio Mission: Celebrate Women Warriors – February 23, 2022 – 5:30pm PST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-warriors-in-conversation-tickets-266508302507?mc_eid=ec01493c6e&mc_cid=74ddb459c4

Women’s Audio Mission: Composing for TV, Film, and Advertising – March 15, 2022 – 5:30pm PST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/composing-for-tv-advertising-film-tickets-262713221317?mc_cid=74ddb459c4&mc_eid=ec01493c6e