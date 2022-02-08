Ann Wilson – Fierce Bliss

There is a calm, serene spirituality about Ann Wilson in 2022 which instantly draws you to her. She feels like a warm, wise someone who has seen enough bullshit to know how to avoid it calmly, and someone who is at peace with whatever she needs to be at peace with. Perhaps that is why the soul (and, indeed title) of her latest album, Fierce Bliss (set for release April 29 via Silver Lining Music) offers such universally entertaining, engaging, honest and safe harbor from these unpredictable times.

Take ‘Greed’, the powerful first single… “’Greed’ is that thing in our animal nature that makes us want MORE,” Wilson declares. “Whether it be money, sex, power or ecstasy, it fires our craving! It happens with all of us. When you turn around and catch yourself making decisions because you want the money, or because you’re caught in the headlights of glory, well, those are greedy moments.”

Wilson continues “I think people who claim to have made every decision from a root of pure idealism, and never done anything dark or greedy, is lying. I think everybody who ventures into especially the music industry hoping for a career with big success, ends up making these Faustian bargains at some point even if only briefly. It’s an aggressive song and I think I write best when I’m angry.”

‘AN EVENING WITH’ Tour will kick off on February 19 at Family Gras in Metairie, LA, with more dates to be announced soon.

FEB 19 – Metairie, LA – Family Gras

MAY 4 – San Francisco, CA – Great American

MAY 5 – Napa, CA – The Uptown Theatre

MAY 7 – Pala, CA – Pala Casino

MAY 9 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

MAY 10 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

MAY 13 – Los Cabos, MEX – Hard Rock

JUN 11 – Peachtree City, GA – Fred Amphitheater

JUN 13/14 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

JUN 16 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

JUN 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – The Parker

