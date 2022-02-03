The Arts Lead Sheet # 36 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Theater Mitu Hybrid Arts Lab – Brooklyn, NY – February 4, 2022

https://theatermitu.org/programs/hybrid-arts-lab/

Project Room Open Call – Miami, FL – February 5, 2022

https://locustprojects.org/for-artists/submissions/exhibition-open-call-project-room.html

24PearlStreet Winter Writing Workshop Scholarship – February 7, 2022

https://fawc.org/scholarships/

Governors Island Winter Ice Sculpture Show – New York, New York – February 7, 2022

https://lmcc.submittable.com/submit/c8e5a564-4543-48be-8722-05242379376d/2022-governors-island-winter-ice-sculpture-application-form

Women & Girls of Color Fund – Colorado – February 9, 2022

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdWIJV07WTT92yUYq6vxfPUrhJfJZczNg-df4ZUmkapD7cPMQ/viewform

MacDowell Fellowship – Peterborough, NH – February 10, 2022

https://www.macdowell.org/apply/apply-for-fellowship

NEA: Grants for Art Projects – February 10, 2022

https://www.arts.gov/grants/grants-for-arts-projects

OneBeat Virtual 2022 – February 11, 2022

https://onebeatvirtual2022.fsn-apply.org/

Center for Craft Curatorial Fellowship – February 14, 2022

https://www.centerforcraft.org/grants-and-fellowships/curatorial-fellowship

Mother’s Milk International Artist & Writer Residency – Newton, KS – February 15, 2022

https://www.mothersmilkart.com/Applications.html

MediaMaker Fellowship – February 15, 2022

https://bavc.org/programs/mediamaker/

Saltonstall x Circus Culture Juried Residency – Ithaca, NY – February 15, 2022

http://www.circusculture.org/residency

Resonances IV SciArt Summer School – Ispra, Italy – February 15, 2022

https://ec.europa.eu/jrc/en/event/other-event/resonances-iv-sciart-summer-school

Salad Days Artist Residency – Edgecomb, ME – February 15, 2022

https://www.watershedceramics.org/residencies/salad-days-artist-residency/

NXTHVN Fellowship – New Haven, CT – February 21, 2022

https://www.nxthvn.com/apply/

CERF+ Get Ready Grants – February 22, 2022

https://cerfplus.org/get-ready/get-ready-grants/

Quinzena de Dança de Almada – International Dance Festival Open Call – Lisbon, Portugal – February 28, 2022

https://www.cdanca-almada.pt/festival-pt/convocatorias

New Voices Filmmaker Grant – February 28, 2022

https://newfest.org/new-voices-grant/

Practitioner Fellows: Brown University Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America – Providence, RI – February 28, 2022

https://www.brown.edu/academics/race-ethnicity/programs-initiatives/csrea-fellows-program/practitioner-fellows

Black Immersive Creators Grant – February 28, 2022

https://www.artizen.fund/grant/black-immersive-creators-grant

Lower East Side Printshop Keyholder Residency – New York, NY – March 1, 2022

https://www.printshop.org/keyholder-residencies/

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts Residency – Nebraska City, NE – March 1, 2022

https://www.khncenterforthearts.org/residency/how-apply

Chautauqua School of Art Residency Program – Chautauqua, NY – March 1, 2022

https://art.chq.org/school/apply/

The Jorge and Darlene Pérez Prize in Public Art & Civic Design – March 4, 2022

https://www.americansforthearts.org/by-program/promotion-and-recognition/awards-for-arts-achievement/jorge-and-darlene-perez-prize-in-public-art-civic-design

Shandaken: Storm King Residency – New Windsor, NY – March 7, 2022

http://www.shandakenprojects.org/storm-king/about

Hewlett 50 Arts Commissions Media Arts Grant – Bay Area, CA – March 8, 2022

https://creative-capital.org/creative-capital-x-hewlett-foundation-hewlett-50-arts-commissions/

BRIClab Residency – Brooklyn, NY – March 10, 2022

https://www.bricartsmedia.org/artist-opportunities/briclab

NEA Creative Writing Fellowship – March 10, 2022

https://www.arts.gov/grants/creative-writing-fellowships

Armstrong Now Artist in Residence for 2022 – Queens, NY – March 15, 2022

https://www.louisarmstronghouse.org/armstrong-now/

LIFT–Early Career Support for Native Artists – March 16, 2022

https://www.nativeartsandcultures.org/2022-lift-open-call

Armory Art Center Artist-in-Residence Program – West Palm Beach, FL – March 20, 2022

https://armoryart.org/airprogram/

The Franklin Furnace Fund Grant – April 1, 2022

https://franklinfurnaceloft.org/grants-and-funding/the-fund/

Changing Climate Residency – Santa Fe, NM – April 10, 2022

https://sfai.org/residency/thematic-residencies/changing-climate/

Fire Island Artist Residency (FIAR) – Cherry Grove, NY – April 15, 2022

http://www.fireislandartistresidency.org/apply

Jobs

Producer/Composer (Warner Chappell)

https://www.musicconnection.com/warner-music-group-wants-a-producer-composer/

Technology Manager (Theater of the Mind, DCPA) – Denver, CO

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=db8cc8a9-0076-4ae6-8e54-9cd734aa1e8e&ccId=19000101_000001&type=MP&lang=en_US&mc_cid=786d5163fd&mc_eid=1c21a02e0a&selectedMenuKey=CareerCenter

Stage Manager (Control Group Productions) – Denver, CO

https://www.controlgroupproductions.org/work-with-us?mc_cid=786d5163fd&mc_eid=1c21a02e0a

Publicist (NOA) – Los Angeles, CA

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/publicists-noa-losangeles

Manager – Talent Acquisition (Warner Music Group) – Nashville, TN

https://www.salary.com/research/salary/employer/warner-music-group-corp/manager-talent-acquisition-salary

Senior Art Director (Spitfire Audio) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/seniordirectorartdirector-spitfire-london

Head of Marketing (Kings Place Music Foundation) – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/headofmarketingcommunications-kingsplace-uk

Streaming Manager (Mushroom Group) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/streaming-manager-2/

Fundraising Manager (SupportAct) – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/fundraising-manager/

Opportunities

Play Canadian Music Week – Earlybird Deadline February 15, 2022

https://cmw.net/festival/apply/

NPR Tiny Desk Concert – Monday March 14, 2022

https://www.npr.org/about-npr/1076359992/npr-musics-eighth-annual-tiny-desk-contest-announced-today#:~:text=To%20enter%20the%20Contest%2C%20unsigned,previous%20years%20with%20new%20material

Hit Like a Girl – Woman Drummer Contest – April 12, 2022

https://hitlikeagirlcontest.com/

Events

PAR: Disaster Response for Performing Arts Organizations – February 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=58DBD00F-E45D-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

Music Business Association: Streaming Fraud: Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems – February 10, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IlquvpkDReubMCA1qpX-JQ

WIE Suite: In Conversation with Anastasia Soare, Founder and CEO, Anastasia Beverly Hills – February 10, 2022 – 4pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/event-details/the-power-behind-billion-dollar-brow-brand-anastasia

PAR: Event Preparedness: Active Shooters and Hostile Activity at Your Venues – February 15, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=0F85730D-A95E-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

Arts Production in an Era of Crowdfunding: Introduction to Data from the Kickstarter Platform Webinar – February 16, 2022 – 1pm EST

https://umich.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u2scThXNTp2JyF856eMMeg?utm_id=NADAC-KickstarterWebinar&utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=202478929&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-85hY7iIcwA2Ug1tFS7RlaS3ohXs793tnDpuODAhvP5XCAwm6U0dRSLIEriz8COp-X-VqEzqJzga5z9f5y04rLMqEZCsA&utm_content=202478929&utm_source=hs_email

Music Business Association: Modernizing & Monetizing: An Exploration of Music’s New Frontiers – February 16, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vJUN7TJ3R6649RQHe10AsQ

PAR: How to Get Your Audience Back: Marketing Performing Arts During the Pandemic – February 17, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=9FFC2EC5-1359-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: Safety and Security for Performing Arts – February 22, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=C059075D-EB59-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: The Arts Organizations at a Crossroads Toolkit: Managing Transitions and Preserving Assets – February 24, 2022 – 1:30pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=FBD9AA95-72F0-EB11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: Road to Recovery – Performing Arts During COVID – March 15, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=307E58A8-A95E-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721

PAR: Crisis Communication and Reputation Management for Performing Arts Organizations – March 23, 2022 – 12pm EST

https://www.lyrasis.org/Content/Pages/Event-Details.aspx?Eid=0A8DAC85-A35E-EC11-80F2-00155D0A2721