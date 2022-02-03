Luna Li – Duality

Korean-Canadian multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, and producer, Luna Li, today announces her intricate debut album, Duality, to be released March 4th, 2022 via In Real Life (Liv.e, Peggy Gou, CLIP) as well as a headline North American tour. “Silver Into Rain feat. beabadoobee” is the latest single.

“Silver Into Rain” is a thudding heartbeat of a song. Psychedelic and dreamlike, scattered with gorgeous moments – the laid back but totally shredder guitar solos are what make this track extra special. Luna Li shares, “‘Silver Into Rain’ is about longing to become a better self. In the song I’m lamenting all of the things about myself that I feel are holding me back in life, and how sometimes it can feel like everything you touch turns bad, turns to rain. Bea came in with the most angelic voice and perfect sentiment for the song, and brought it to a really brilliant place.”

The universe of Luna Li is hyperlush and inclusive by design. A blend of indie rock and psych; where experimental neoclassical morphs into pristine pop, Luna Li is the sound of an everyday symphony, crafted from the perspective of the female gaze. When the pandemic started, Li started self-recording instrumental interludes as a radical form of care. By letting others into spontaneous moments of creation, she made her process transparent and communal.

LUNA LI ON TOUR 2022

March 8 – Chop Suey – Seattle, WA

March 9 – Holocene – Portland, OR

March 11 – Popscene at Rickshaw Stop – San Francisco, CA

March 12 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

March 13 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

March 22 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY

March 23 – The Lounge at World Cafe Live – Philadelphia, PA

March 25 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC

April 27 – Mills Hardware – Hamilton, Ontario

April 29 – Axis Club – Toronto, Ontario

April 30 – Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, Québec

#lunalilunalilunali #beabadoobee #88Rising