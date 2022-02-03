Koffee – Gifted & Tour

After months of speculation and a tantalizing hint from recent single “West Indies” – Today, February 3rd, 21 year old Koffee announces the release of her debut album Gifted due March 25th via Sony Music U.K./RCA Records. To mark the news of Gifted, today also sees Koffee release her brand new single “Pull Up.”
The track is accompanied by a KC Locke-directed video that swaps the island setting of her previous video for “West Indies” (filmed on the cliffs of West End, Negril) for the less tropical location of a shipping yard in Manchester, UK – nonetheless, Koffee exudes joy as she speeds through the urban landscape, exclaiming what her audiences have known for a long time “I don’t play, you will never ever find another like me.”
2022 will see Koffee taking her electrifying live show to stages across the globe including the recently announced US dates on her “Gifted Tour” as well her debut appearance at Coachella.
