Koffee – Gifted & Tour

After months of speculation and a tantalizing hint from recent single “West Indies” – Today, February 3rd, 21 year old Koffee announces the release of her debut album Gifted due March 25th via Sony Music U.K./RCA Records. To mark the news of Gifted, today also sees Koffee release her brand new single “Pull Up.”

The track is accompanied by a KC Locke-directed video that swaps the island setting of her previous video for “West Indies” (filmed on the cliffs of West End, Negril) for the less tropical location of a shipping yard in Manchester, UK – nonetheless, Koffee exudes joy as she speeds through the urban landscape, exclaiming what her audiences have known for a long time “I don’t play, you will never ever find another like me.”

2022 will see Koffee taking her electrifying live show to stages across the globe including the recently announced US dates on her “Gifted Tour” as well her debut appearance at Coachella.

Upcoming Live Dates

UK

03/25/2022 – Rough Trade East @ EartH Hackney

03/26/2022 – Rough Trade Nottingham @ instore

03/27/2022 – Crash Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

03/28/2022 – HMV Coventry @ Empire

03/29/2022 – Rough Trade Bristol @ instore + evening show @ Fleece

03/30/2022 – Banquet Kingston @ Pryzm

North America

4/11/2022 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/12/2022 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

4/14/2022 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield or Masonic

4/16/2022 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

4/17/2022 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

4/19/2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

4/23/2022 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

4/27/2022 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

4/28/2022 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live!

4/30/2022 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues – Orlando

5/2/2022 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/3/2022 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/5/2022 – Toronto, ON @ History

5/7/2022 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

5/9/2022 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

5/11/2022 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/12/2022 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/14/2022 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

5/15/2022 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues – Chicago

5/17/2022 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

5/18/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

5/20/2022 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/26/2022 – Santa Cruz, CA

05/27/2022 – Bakersfield, CA

