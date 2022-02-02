Illuminati hotties – Sandwich Sharer

Last year, illuminati hotties released one of their most beloved records of the year with Let Me Do One More.

Today, Tudzin is back with a new single “Sandwich Sharer.” A standalone track released in time for her first official headline tour for the album. She tells us “‘Sandwich Sharer’ was very much written at the precipice of unknowns – I was seeking a teammate at a time where I felt swayed by nostalgia for youth as opposed to the reality of the momentum of life. And it feels so good to be close to someone who knows you so well it’s like you finish each others’… sandwiches.”

2022 Tour Dates

2/8/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s%

2/9/22 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room%

2/10/22 – Palo Alto, CA – Stanford

2/11/22 – San Francisco – The Chapel*&

2/12/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Highland Park Ebell*&

2/13/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon*&

2/14/22 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole*&

2/16/22 – Austin, TX – Antone’s*&

2/17/22 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips*&

2/18/22 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge*&

2/19/22 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records*&

2/20/22 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Purgatory*&

2/21/22 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall*&

2/22/22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat*&

2/24/22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom*&

2/25/22 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair^&

2/26/22 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church^&

2/27/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit^&

2/28/22 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar^&

3/2/22 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern^&

3/3/22 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch^&

3/4/22 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall^&

3/5/22 – Milwaukee, WI -The Back Room at Colectivo^&

3/6/22 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry^&

3/10/22 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret^&

3/11/22 – Seattle, WA – Neumos^&

3/12/22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios^&

4/25/22 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus Szimplae

4/26/22 – Copenhagen, DK – Ideal Bar (Vega)

4/27/22 – Stockholm, SE – Kristallen

4/28/22 – Oslo, NO – Krøsset

4/30/22 – Hamburg, DE – HÄKKEN

5/1/22 – Oberhausen, DE – Glub Gdanska

5/2/22– Luxembourg City, LU – Rotondes

5/4/22 – London, UK – Moth Club – Sold Out

5/5/22 – Manchester, UK – YES (Basement)

5/6/22 – Leeds, UK – Headrow House

5/7/22 – Glasgow, UK – The Hug and Pint

5/9/22 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

5/10/22 – Southampton, UK – The Joiners

5/11/22 – Oxford, UK – The Jericho Tavern

5/12/22 – 5/13 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape

5/14/22 – Cardiff, UK – Clwb Ifor Bach

5/15/22 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade Bristol

5/16 – London, UK – Moth Club

5/18/22– Paris, FR – Supersonic

5/19/22 – Brussels, BE – Botanique (Witloofbar)

5/20/22 – Rotterdam, NL – V11

5/21/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

*w/ Katy Kirby

^w/ Pom Pom Squad

&w/Fenne Lily

%w/Mini Trees

#illuminati.hotties