Dorothy – Rest in Peace

Gifts From The Holy Ghost is the album that Hungarian-born vocalist/writer, Dorothy, has always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine urgency, it is her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet. Each song built on triumph—the unshackling of chains, the slaying of demons with a sword of light—the album is a healing and remedial experience, made to unify listeners and point them towards a life full of purpose.

Dorothy’s unforgettable vocal performance is soul-baring, and her powerful resilience is palpably heard throughout Gifts’ entirety and especially on its moving new single, “Rest In Peace”. She reveals, “‘RIP’ is about breaking free from oppression, burying demons, and reclaiming sovereignty and power.” The video was directed by Nick Peterson and edited by Linda Strawberry.

DOROTHY LIVE DATES:

3/21/22 – Music Box – San Diego,CA

3/22/22 – Nile Theater – Phoenix, AZ

3/24/22 – Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM

3/26/22 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

3/27/22 – Granada – Dallas, TX

3/28/22 – White Oak Downstairs – Houston, TX

3/30/22 – Parish at HOB – New Orleans, LA

4/01/22 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

4/02/22 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

4/03/22 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

4/05/22 – Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

4/06/22 – Underground – Charlotte, NC

4/08/22 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

4/09/22 – Elevation – VA Beach, VA

4/10/22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA

4/12/22 – Recher – Towson, MD

4/13/22 – Mickey’s Black Box – Harrisburg, PA

4/15/22 – Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ

4/16/22 – Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

4/20/22 – Paradise – Boston, MA

4/21/22 – Aura – Portland, ME

4/23/22 – HOB Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

4/24/22 – Bluestone – Columbus, OH

4/26/22 – St.Andrews – Detroit, MI

4/27/22 – Elevation – Grand Rapids, MI

4/28/22 – Piere’s – Ft. Wayne, IN

4/30/22 – HOB – Chicago, IL

5/01/22 – Majestic – Madison, WI

5/02/22 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

5/03/22 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

5/05/22 – Record Bar – Kansas City, MO

5/06/22 – Temple Live – Wichita, KS

5/08/22 – Summit – Denver, CO

5/10/22 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

5/11/22 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

5/13/22 – El Corazon – Seattle, WA

5/14/22 – Hawthorne – Portland, OR

5/15/22 – Virginia St. Brewing – Reno, NV

5/18/22 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

5/19/22 – Parish at HOB – Anaheim, CA

5/27/22 – BottleRock Festival – Napa Valley, CA

