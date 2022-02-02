Dorothy – Rest in Peace

Gifts From The Holy Ghost is the album that Hungarian-born vocalist/writer, Dorothy, has always wanted, and has perhaps been destined to make. Born from a sense of divine urgency, it is her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet. Each song built on triumph—the unshackling of chains, the slaying of demons with a sword of light—the album is a healing and remedial experience, made to unify listeners and point them towards a life full of purpose.
Dorothy’s unforgettable vocal performance is soul-baring, and her powerful resilience is palpably heard throughout Gifts’ entirety and especially on its moving new single, “Rest In Peace”. She reveals, “‘RIP’ is about breaking free from oppression, burying demons, and reclaiming sovereignty and power.” The video was directed by Nick Peterson and edited by Linda Strawberry.
