Three Things 

As we go to print it’s been a busy month for music. Two big news items come to mind. First an article on why new music no longer dominates:

The second is the Joe Rogan Spotify mess.

First to new music. There was a time when you could turn on the radio and listen to “Top 40.” Although not all of the “Top 40” was new music that week, a large percentage was as the labels were trying for placement of their artists. These days you can turn on satellite radio and select what music you want to listen to. You can set up your playlist on your streaming service, and maybe listen to recommendations. Maybe. We are as a species resistant to change. It is easier to be nostalgic for the music we grew up with than venturing into the great unknown. The only problem is emerging gigging musicians make new music and need a way to survive. If they can’t make music that gets played, they will find a day job and move on. I would hate to think we’re the generation killing new music.

Next, the Spotify mess. I hold no love for Joe Rogan or anyone else who makes a living on lies and bravado. I think Neil Young & Joni Mitchell are leaving Spotify for the wrong reason. Let Spotify program whatever content they wish, as long as they pay a reasonable rate. Spotify paid $100 million for Joe Rogan. Did they pay the same for any musician? Why not? The biggest complaint I hear is streaming services aren’t paying musicians. I agree. It is a Silicon Valley model that doesn’t favor the content provider.

A friend suggested I use the editorial as a “Gig of the month” area. In January I saw 6 shows. They ranged from indie rock, folk to hyperpop. There were few national shows due to omicron. I caught a local act that looked like a work in progress. The lead singer was aiming for Amy Lee and had the pipes to get there. Her band was a range of egos. They didn’t play as a band but as 5 individuals. It was hard to tell originals from covers and the lead singer wasn’t the bandleader. I’ve seen worse trainwrecks but this still had injuries. The lesson to be learned is band communication. If you can communicate without saying a word it helps. A band is not a democracy. If your name is on the billboard and you’re not the bandleader, you better trust the person who is will have your best interests at heart. If not, they can be a bigger diva than you in your own band.

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC