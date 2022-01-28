MO – Motordrome

Motordrome, the long awaited third album from Danish superstar MØ, is out now via Columbia. Today, she shares a new track, “New Moon,” alongside a video directed by London based multi-visual design duo Fa and Fon that finds her confronting her fears head on in an epic battle scene.

“‘New Moon’ is a song made to manifest a new era, a song about regaining control,” MØ says. “To me, it’s a reminder to listen to myself, trust my instincts, and not let external forces blur my vision and get me stuck in a spiral. I hope other people get the same energy from it.”

Motordrome is MØ’s first body of work since 2018’s much lauded Forever Neverland, which saw her touring the world over off the back of its success.

Additionally, she returns to the road next month, with a run of special dates in North America and Europe through July.

MØ LIVE 2022

February 25                           Fiserv Forum                                        Milwaukee, WI*

February 26                           Concord Music Hall                                           Chicago, IL

February 27                          Target Center                                    Minneapolis, MN*

March 2                                 Extramile Arena                                               Boise, ID*

March 4                                 Rogers Arena                                        Vancouver, BC*

March 5                                 Wild Buffalo                                        Bellingham, WA

March 7                                 Climate Pledge Arena                                       Seattle, WA*

March 9                                 Moda Center                                            Portland, OR*

March 10                               August Hall                                      San Francisco, CA

March 12                               Crypto.com Arena                                 Los Angeles, CA*

March 13                               The Observatory                                       San Diego, CA

March 14                               Footprint Center                                          Phoenix, AZ*

April 7                                   Cat’s Cradle                                          Chapel Hill, NC

April 9                                   Sound Money Festival                                           Miami, FL

April 10                                 Jannus Live                                                  Tampa, FL

April 11                                 Variety Playhouse                                            Atlanta, GA

April 13                                 Union Transfer                                       Philadelphia, PA

April 14                                 Webster Hall                                           New York, NY

April 15                                 Royale                                                     Boston, MA

April 17                                 9:30 Club                                         Washington, D.C.

May 12                                 Parkteatret                                                     Oslo, NO

May 13                                Debaser                                              Stockholm, SE

May 15                                  NIEBO                                                    Warsaw, PL

May 16                                Kesselhaus                                                  Berlin, DE

May 19                                Heaven                                                   London, UK

May 20                               Le Trabendo                                                    Paris, FR

May 22                             Orangerie – Botanique                                      Brussels, BE

May 24                             Melkweg Oz                                          Amsterdam, NL

*with Imagine Dragons

