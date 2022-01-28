MO – Motordrome

Motordrome, the long awaited third album from Danish superstar MØ, is out now via Columbia. Today, she shares a new track, “New Moon,” alongside a video directed by London based multi-visual design duo Fa and Fon that finds her confronting her fears head on in an epic battle scene.

“‘New Moon’ is a song made to manifest a new era, a song about regaining control,” MØ says. “To me, it’s a reminder to listen to myself, trust my instincts, and not let external forces blur my vision and get me stuck in a spiral. I hope other people get the same energy from it.”

Motordrome is MØ’s first body of work since 2018’s much lauded Forever Neverland, which saw her touring the world over off the back of its success.

Additionally, she returns to the road next month, with a run of special dates in North America and Europe through July.

MØ LIVE 2022

February 25 Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI*

February 26 Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL

February 27 Target Center Minneapolis, MN*

March 2 Extramile Arena Boise, ID*

March 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC*

March 5 Wild Buffalo Bellingham, WA

March 7 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA*

March 9 Moda Center Portland, OR*

March 10 August Hall San Francisco, CA

March 12 Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA*

March 13 The Observatory San Diego, CA

March 14 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ*

April 7 Cat’s Cradle Chapel Hill, NC

April 9 Sound Money Festival Miami, FL

April 10 Jannus Live Tampa, FL

April 11 Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA

April 13 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

April 14 Webster Hall New York, NY

April 15 Royale Boston, MA

April 17 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

May 12 Parkteatret Oslo, NO

May 13 Debaser Stockholm, SE

May 15 NIEBO Warsaw, PL

May 16 Kesselhaus Berlin, DE

May 19 Heaven London, UK

May 20 Le Trabendo Paris, FR

May 22 Orangerie – Botanique Brussels, BE

May 24 Melkweg Oz Amsterdam, NL

*with Imagine Dragons

