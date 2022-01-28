Charli XCX – Alone Together & CRASH Tour

Out today on Hulu and on-demand, Charli XCX: Alone Together, is a new documentary film presented by Greenwich Entertainment and starring and executive produced by Charli XCX, exposing the international pop superstar’s inner self in ways that have never been seen before.

When Los Angeles announced a five-week stay at home order in the early days of Covid-19, Charli told her ‘Angels’ online fan community that she would create a new album from scratch during that time. Directors Bradley & Pablo (Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Rosalia, Kanye West, Cardi B), were so inspired by her decision that they proposed Charli document the process for what would become their feature-length film debut. Over 39 days of shooting, Charli amassed some 5000+ clips which required over a year of editing.

From the outset, Charli connected with her Angels, creatively and emotionally. As she was making what would become her 2020 album how i’m feeling now, she collaborated with them on selecting lyrics, the album’s cover, scenes for her music videos and more. She also opened up to those fans – many of whom identify as LGBTQ+ and face stigma and feelings of alienation on an everyday basis – about her own struggles. In the process, she gained a new understanding of her emotional limits and mental health issues.

By the end of the film, what began with uncertainty blossoms into a statement of strength, hope and completion and a project that had started with one person’s idea had grown to touch the lives of thousands.

“The film solidified what we already knew about Charli: she is a true innovator,” say directors Bradley & Pablo. “She saw an opportunity to experiment and that drives her artistically. Her boldness to create during this time was incredibly inspiring.”

“We hope that audiences walk away seeing the value of human connection and the importance of community. We live in a highly individualized society but we have seen that as human beings we thrive when we work, talk, move, love and support collectively. For both Charli and the fans, we see the power of togetherness to heal and creatively push boundaries during an incredibly difficult time period.”

Charli XCX released “Beg For You” yesterday, a collaboration with Rina Sawayama.

Charli’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on March 18th and is the fifth and final album in her record deal. Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on March 26th followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on May 13th. See full tour dates below.

