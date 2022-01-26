PinkPanthress 2022 Tour

PinkPantheress has announced her first-ever U.S. headline performances. Though she only debuted in 2021, PinkPantheress has gained a strong fanbase and was awarded BBC’s prestigious Sound of 2022 award earlier this month. The artist’s debut mixtape To hell with it arrived in October to massive critical acclaim.

To Hell With It

May 7              Oakland, CA                   Starline Social Club

May 10           Los Angeles, CA            The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 13           New York City, NY         88Palace

May 21           Atlanta, GA                    The Masquerade – Purgatory

