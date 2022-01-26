PinkPanthress 2022 Tour

PinkPantheress has announced her first-ever U.S. headline performances. Though she only debuted in 2021, PinkPantheress has gained a strong fanbase and was awarded BBC’s prestigious Sound of 2022 award earlier this month. The artist’s debut mixtape To hell with it arrived in October to massive critical acclaim.

May 7 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

May 10 Los Angeles, CA The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

May 13 New York City, NY 88Palace

May 21 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Purgatory

